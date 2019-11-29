SoftBank-backed Ola going public in 2021

Indian ride-hail company Ola wants to start its IPO process by March 2021, according to Reuters sources.

The company will cut its workforce by 4-5% ahead of the public debut.

Ola operates in over 250 cities. Revenue grew 16% Y/Y last year to about $301M while the net loss shrank by 60%.

SoftBank Vision Fund (OTCPK:SFTBF,OTCPK:SFTBY) is Ola's top stakeholder. IPOs are a key way for SoftBank to get cash from its investments, but there's a more cautious environment after WeWork's failed IPO.