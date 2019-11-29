Mediaset, Vivendi press settlement talks against deadline - Reuters (updated)

Mediaset (OTCPK:MDIUY) and key shareholder Vivendi (OTCPK:VIVHY) are still talking today, Reuters reports, after all-night discussions failed to bring a breakthrough in a three-year legal fight as a court deadline loomed.

A court hearing originally set for 11:30 GMT has been pushed back to 14:30 (in about 10 minutes).

A deal could result in Vivendi selling about two-thirds of its 29% stake in Mediaset to MediaForEurope, part of Mediaset's plans to create a pan-European broadcaster.

But the companies have been trying to hammer out real differences on price and other terms.

Updated 9:36 a.m.: It's come time for that hearing, reportedly without the two having come to terms. There yet may be more chances to negotiate.