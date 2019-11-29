Orange readies sale of 1,500 towers in Spain - report

Orange (ORAN -0.7%) is preparing to sell 1,500 towers in Spain, according to business newspaper Expansión.
As with similar recent moves from rivals, it would give Orange some flexibility for investments in 5G deployment.
The sites in question, set in suburban or rural areas or urban rooftops, are estimated to be valued at €250M.
While a number of different suitors are in contact, according to the report, it's likely that the sites would go to either American Tower (AMT +0.4%) or Cellnex (OTC:CLLNY).
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on ORAN