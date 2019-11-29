Hong Kong wildcard hangs over U.S. auto sector

Automobile stocks are mildly underperforming the broad market on concerns that China could retaliate over U.S. legislation in support of the protesters in Hong Kong.

"The legislation's passage carries unfortunate timing for the U.S. auto brands, which are also coping with 16 straight months of declining China auto sales," notes Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Steve Mann.

Further escalation of the Hong Kong situation also adds to the risk of Chinese consumer backlash against U.S. brands.