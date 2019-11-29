Gazprom's Q3 profit falls on lower export prices, volumes

Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY +0.5% ) posted Q3 net profit of RUB228.3B, down 43% Y/Y on lower export volumes and weaker gas prices in its core European market.

Gazprom is set to start up its major Power of Siberia gas pipeline to China, that aims to deliver 38 bcm of gas a year by 2025.

Gazprom expects annual exports to Europe to be around 194-204 bcm in the next four to five years, compared with 198 bcm this year.

The company supplied 53.5 bcm to Europe (ex-Russia), down from 56.9 bcm last year.

Gross revenue from gas supplies to Europe was RUB587B, down 37%, as average gas prices fell to $169.8 per 1,000 cubic meters from $250.8 per 1,000 cm.

Posted sales of RUB1.6T down from RUB1.9T.

Net debt was RUB2.86T

Financial Statements

