U.S. Steel -8.4% after flood at biggest plant

U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) is down 8.4% on the short session today after Thanksgiving reports that its Gary Works mill shut down operations after partly flooding from a pipe break.

Gary Works is the company's biggest steel mill, and the country's biggest integrated steel mill.

The pipe that broke is much larger than a standard utility pipe, and was used to bring Lake Michigan water in to cool equipment.

But "if you put water on hot metal, you've got explosions," says United Steelworkers' Mike Millsap, and so the company shut down its blast furnaces as a precaution.

It's not clear how long operations will be disrupted; the company is working to determine what repairs are needed.