Lucara provides operating outlook for 2020

Lucara Diamond (OTCPK:LUCRF +2.1% ) expects to recover between 370,000 ct and 410,000 ct of diamonds from its Karowe mine, in Botswana, in 2020, with annual revenue of between $180M and $210M.

The company will spend ~$53M on early works related to a proposed underground mine at Karowe.

Pre-production costs for the project, which would increase the operation's productive life for 20 years until 2040, have been pegged at $514M; the extension will allow Lucara to exploit the highest value part of the orebody first, generating over $5.25B in gross revenue.