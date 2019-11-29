Great Panther revises Q4 guidance for Tucano gold mine

Great Panther Mining (GPL -6.3% ) has lowered its Q4 production guidance for its Tucano gold mine in Brazil due to some operational issues at the site.

Expects Q4 gold output between 31,000 - 33,000 ounces, down from 39,000 to 44,000 ounces.

Due to geotechnical incident, mining at Urucum Central South ("UCS") pit was suspended, but production was accelerated from the Urucum North and Urucum South pits; but output has been lower than expected due higher than normal rainfall, increased pit congestion and smaller blasts.

Next phase of UCS is planned is stripping and unloading in the failure area to start in mid-2020 after the rainy season has ended, with production targeted for 2021 as originally planned.

Consolidated production guidance for 2019 has also been adjusted to between 142,000 - 149,000 gold equivalent ounces,~6% decrease from the midpoint of the prior production guidance range of 150,000 to 160,000 gold equivalent ounces.