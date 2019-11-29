Canada economy 3Q19 growth slowed to 1.3%

Canada's GDP growth of 1.3% slowed sharply in the third quarter from 3.5% growth revised in the prior quarter.
Growth slowed sharply as exports dropped at an annualized pace of 1.5% in the third quarter and draw down in business inventories which were partially offset by a 3.2% jump in domestic demand, aided by a relatively robust jobs market and a rebound in housing.
GDP growth of 1.3% will give Bank of Canada policy makers pause about cutting rates to counter an expected slowdown.
The Bank of Canada next rate decision is Dec. 4, and expects 1.3% annualized growth for 3Q and 4Q19, before the expansion picks up a bit in 2020.
Source: Investing.com
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on EWC