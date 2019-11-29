Canada economy 3Q19 growth slowed to 1.3%

Canada's GDP growth of 1.3% slowed sharply in the third quarter from 3.5% growth revised in the prior quarter.

Growth slowed sharply as exports dropped at an annualized pace of 1.5% in the third quarter and draw down in business inventories which were partially offset by a 3.2% jump in domestic demand, aided by a relatively robust jobs market and a rebound in housing.

GDP growth of 1.3% will give Bank of Canada policy makers pause about cutting rates to counter an expected slowdown.

The Bank of Canada next rate decision is Dec. 4, and expects 1.3% annualized growth for 3Q and 4Q19, before the expansion picks up a bit in 2020.

ETFs: EWC, HEWC, FLCA

Source: Investing.com