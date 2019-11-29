Stocks slip lower in calm post-holiday session

Stocks melted lower in a quite quiet short post-holiday trading session - their first decline in five days - but held on to another weekly gain, with investors' attention today largely on the week's Hong Kong and China trade debates.

President Trump signed legislation before the holiday supporting Hong Kong, which might have depressed equities, though reaction to how that might affect a China trade deal has been sanguine - with most expecting the law won't be the thing that derails an agreement.

The Dow finished down 0.4% , the S&P 500 down 0.5% and Nasdaq down 0.5% . For the week: Dow +0.6% ; S&P 500 +1% ; Nasdaq +1.7% .

Financials were strong overall today, and healthcare outperformed, but the market tone was set by energy amid lower oil and gas quotes, while industrials, materials and consumer discretionary also declined (though Black Friday was tracking to hit $7.4B in online sales).

Treasurys were mixed, with two-year yield down to 1.61%, while 10-years ticked up to 1.769%.

WTI crude was down 4.4% to $55.58/barrel as investors fretted an increasingly unlikely approval of a production cut extension.