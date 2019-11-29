Fiat Chrysler near UAW deal - Bloomberg

Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) is close to a deal with the United Auto Workers, Bloomberg reports, and it could come as soon as tomorrow.

The deal would match ratification bonuses of $9,000 that Ford Motor paid, according to the report, and Fiat Chrysler would agree not to close assembly plants during the contract.

It will also assign new product to a plant in Belvidere, Ill., whose fate had been up in the air after the company eliminated a third shift there.

A deal that ended a 40-day strike against General Motors included signing bonuses of $11,000.