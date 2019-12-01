EU probes Google data collection

"The European Commission has sent out questionnaires as part of a preliminary investigation into Google's practices relating to Google's collection and use of data. The preliminary investigation is ongoing," the EU regulator told Reuters in an email.

The probe relates to data from local search services, online advertising, online ad targeting services, login services, web browsers and others.

European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager already handed out fines totaling more than €8B to Google (GOOG, GOOGL) in the last two years and has ordered the tech giant to change its business practices.