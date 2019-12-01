U.S. cements status as net oil exporter

Amid the shale boom and President Trump's drive for American energy independence, the U.S. has posted its first full month as a net exporter of crude oil and petroleum products since government records began in 1949.

The nation exported 89K barrels a day more than it imported in September, according to data from the Energy Information Administration.

Analysts at Rystad Energy predict the U.S. is only months away from achieving total energy independence, citing surging oil and gas output, and the growth of renewables.

