Macau casino revenue tumbles 8.5%

Weighed down by the ongoing Sino-U.S. trade war and protests in neighboring Hong Kong, gambling revenue for the Chinese territory in November slid 8.5% Y/Y to 22.9B patacas ($2.8B).

While the figure was better than analyst expectations of a drop between 10%-13%, it was still the second weakest number for all of 2019.

