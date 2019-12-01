China's factory sector sees growth in November

China's Purchasing Managers' Index bounced back to 50.2 in November - versus 49.3 in October - as Beijing's accelerated stimulus measures boosted domestic demand.

It also marks the first time in seven months the figure has been above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

"In the short term, we may have already passed the low point where the economy hit the bottom," said Zhang Deli, a macro analyst with Lianxun Securities.

