Facebook complies with Singapore 'fake news' law

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has added a "correction notice" to a post that Singapore authorities alleged contains false information, becoming the first tech company to comply with the territory's controversial "fake news" law.

"As it is early days of the law coming into effect, we hope the Singapore government’s assurances that it will not impact free expression will lead to a measured and transparent approach to implementation," a Facebook spokesman said in a statement.

The rule is the first to demand that Facebook publish corrections when directed to do so by the government.