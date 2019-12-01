Coupa Software Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, December 2nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.06 (-25.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $96.2M (+42.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, COUP has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 0 downward.