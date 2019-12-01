Diana Shipping Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, December 2nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.02 (-84.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $51.81M (-15.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, DSX has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.