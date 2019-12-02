COP25 centers on carbon offset market

Delegates from nearly 200 countries are gathering in Madrid for COP25 - the first big climate meeting since the U.S. declared it would pull out of the Paris accord.

On the menu is finding an agreement over the global carbon offset market and to encourage signatories to the Paris pact to submit bolder climate goals in 2020.

Dozens of countries have already adopted targets for net zero emissions by 2050, but almost none have yet enacted specific policies to reach that objective.

