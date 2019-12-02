Seeking Alpha
Tech

AWS re:Invent runs from December 2-6

About: Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) By: SA News Editor

Thousands of technologists and business executives are descending on Las Vegas for one of the biggest tech conferences of the year: AWS re:Invent 2019.

Keynotes will likely include numerous incremental announcements to Amazon Web Services' (NASDAQ:AMZN) product portfolio as rivals build up their own cloud offerings.

In the past year, Microsoft has invested heavily in Azure with a string of acquisitions, IBM has switched focus with its mega Red Hat deal and Google is ploughing so deeply into its cloud it's hurting Alphabet's earnings.

