AWS re:Invent runs from December 2-6

Dec. 02, 2019 3:59 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)AMZNBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Thousands of technologists and business executives are descending on Las Vegas for one of the biggest tech conferences of the year: AWS re:Invent 2019.
  • Keynotes will likely include numerous incremental announcements to Amazon Web Services' (NASDAQ:AMZN) product portfolio as rivals build up their own cloud offerings.
  • In the past year, Microsoft has invested heavily in Azure with a string of acquisitions, IBM has switched focus with its mega Red Hat deal and Google is ploughing so deeply into its cloud it's hurting Alphabet's earnings.
