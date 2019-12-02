Futures gain with stocks near highs

U.S. stock index futures are pointing to gains at the start of the week, with DJIA futures ahead by 112 points and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq up 0.4% .

Consumer spending is basking in the limelight with Thanksgiving weekend shopping expected to near $30B, depicting a bright spot in the American economy.

Twin manufacturing surveys from China also boosted sentiment, with growth picking up to a near three-year high due to recent government stimulus and slow-but-steady trade progress with the U.S.