Oil advances on talk of supply cut extension
Dec. 02, 2019 5:56 AM ET By: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor
- In an effort to prop up Aramco's (ARMCO) IPO share price, Saudi Arabia will push for an oil output cut extension at this week's OPEC+ summit to at least June 2020, Persian Gulf officials told WSJ.
- The kingdom needs "stable prices of at least $60 a barrel," said a Saudi oil adviser. "It can’t afford to have a declining oil price as its would hurt domestic investors who have bought into the IPO."
- The move would be a compromise between Gulf producers, which favor curbs until late 2020, and Russian oil companies that would prefer to wait until the end of March to decide on the deal's future.
- Crude futures +2.7% to $56.63/bbl.
