Oil advances on talk of supply cut extension

In an effort to prop up Aramco's (ARMCO) IPO share price, Saudi Arabia will push for an oil output cut extension at this week's OPEC+ summit to at least June 2020, Persian Gulf officials told WSJ.

The kingdom needs "stable prices of at least $60 a barrel," said a Saudi oil adviser. "It can’t afford to have a declining oil price as its would hurt domestic investors who have bought into the IPO."

The move would be a compromise between Gulf producers, which favor curbs until late 2020, and Russian oil companies that would prefer to wait until the end of March to decide on the deal's future.

Crude futures +2.7% to $56.63/bbl.

