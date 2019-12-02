Hostess Brands to acquire Voortman for ~$320M

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) will acquire Voortman Cookies Limited, a leading and rapidly growing manufacturer of premium, branded wafers as well as sugar-free and specialty cookies, from Swander Pace Capital for ~$320M in cash.

The company expects to close the transaction in early January 2020.

Andy Callahan, Hostess’ President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We believe the acquisition of Voortman will create significant value for all of our stakeholders. We expect the combination of Hostess’ lean, proven operating model and Voortman’s brand and adjacent category position, will result in meaningful cost savings and growth opportunities. This acquisition fits well into our long-term growth strategy and we are confident that Voortman will be a great addition to our existing sweet baked goods snacking and breakfast portfolio.”

This strategic transaction expects to generate at least $15M of annual run-rate synergies and double-digit EPS acccretion by 2021.

The company intends to finance the acquisition by using cash on its balance sheet, along with secured financing commitments from Credit Suisse and Citi.