ASLAN Pharma up 85% premarket on positive ASLAN004 data

Nano cap ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) rockets 85% premarket on increased volume after reporting positive preliminary data from a multiple ascending-dose study evaluating ASLAN004 for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD).

The first three participants who received the lowest dose (200 mg) for at least one month experienced reductions in EASI (AD scale) scores of 85%, 70% and 59% from baseline. EASI scores continued to fall at week 4 with maximum efficacy expected at weeks 6 - 8.

The second dose cohort should open later this month. The trial should wind up in H2 2020.

On the safety front, ASLAN004 was well-tolerated with no serious adverse events or discontinuations.

ASLAN004 is a fully human monoclonal antibody that binds to the IL-13 receptor α1 subunit (IL-13Rα1), blocking signalling of two pro-inflammatory cytokines, IL-4 and IL-13, which are central to triggering symptoms of atopic dermatitis, such as redness and itching of the skin.