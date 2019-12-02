Trump slaps tariffs on Brazilian steel, aluminum

Pres. Trump announces tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Brazil and Argentina.
"Brazil and Argentina have been presiding over a massive devaluation of their currencies, which is not good for our farmers," Trump tweets. "Therefore, effective immediately, I will restore the Tariffs on all Steel & Aluminum that is shipped into the U.S. from those countries."
Stock futures are slightly off earlier highs: Dow +0.2%, S&P and Nasdaq +0.1%.
Potentially relevant tickers include EWZ, BRZU, BRF, EWZS, BZQ, UBR, FBZ, ARGT, PBR, SBS, SID, BBD, BMA, YPF, TGS, EDN, LOMA, CEPU, PAM, TEO, SLX
