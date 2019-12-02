Lumentum gets Street-high target

Rosenblatt raises Lumentum's (NASDAQ:LITE) target from $80 to $90, expecting the company to "benefit from three major trends in the optical space" in FY20-21: 5G networks, 400G optical modules, and AR applications.

Analyst Jun Zhang also sees upside from the upcoming version of Apple's iPad and sees consensus estimates as potentially too low over the coming years due to the catalysts.

Rosenblatt has LITE as its top pick in 2020. The firm maintains a Buy rating. Lumentum has a Very Bullish average Sell Side rating.