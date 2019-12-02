Supreme Court to hear gun case

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments today in a legal challenge to a regulation in New York City that prevented licensed owners from taking their handguns outside the confines of the city.

The case, which started when three local handgun owners argued that the regulation violated their Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms, is being backed by the National Rifle Association.

The case is the first major firearms issue taken up by the Supreme Court since 2010.

The ruling by SCOTUS could expand on gun rights.

