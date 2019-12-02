Evofem up 24% premarket on positive Amphora data in STD prevention

Thinly traded micro cap Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) is up 24% premarket on increased volume, albeit on turnover of only 84K shares, in response to positive topline results from a Phase 2b clinical trial, AMPREVENCE, evaluating Amphora (L-lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

The study met the primary and secondary endpoints with a favorable safety profile.

Specifically, the chlamydia infection rate in the Amphora cohort was 4.9% (n=14/288) at month 4 compared to 9.8% (n=28/287) for placebo (p=0.024). The gonorrhea infection rate was 0.7% (n=2/280) versus 3.2% (n=9/277) for control (p=0.03).

The company intends to submit the data for presentation at a future medical conference.

An End-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA is next up.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.