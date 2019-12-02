Zijin Mining to buy Continental Gold in ~$1B deal

Canadian miner Continental Gold (OTCQX:CGOOF) agrees to be acquired by China's Zijin Mining (OTCPK:ZIJMF) for ~C$1.4B (~US$1B) in cash, a deal the Chinese miner says will increase its gold reserves and boost cash flow and profit.

The C$5.50/share offer price represents a 29% premium over Continental's 20-day volume-weighted average price on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) and Continental directors and officers collectively holding 21.5% of outstanding Continental shares have agreed to support the transaction.

The key asset in the deal is Continental's flagship Buriticá gold project in Colombia, which has measured and indicated gold reserves of 165.4 metric tons and an inferred reserve of 187.2 mt.