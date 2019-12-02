BofA lifts Intel on growth, buybacks

Bank of America raises its Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) price target from $65 to $70, citing the "competitive" growth potential and "monster" $20B buyback program.

Analyst Vivek Arya says the competitive threat from AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) remains real, but "it will manifest at a more measured pace than believed by consensus." Arya says the threat is already priced into the stock.

Despite the competition and ongoing capacity shortages, Arya notes that 2019 will "mark the second consecutive year" of higher sales growth than the competition.

BofA maintains a Buy rating on INTC. The company has a Neutral average Sell Side rating.