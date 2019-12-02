BofA lifts Intel on growth, buybacks
Dec. 02, 2019 INTC, AMD
- Bank of America raises its Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) price target from $65 to $70, citing the "competitive" growth potential and "monster" $20B buyback program.
- Analyst Vivek Arya says the competitive threat from AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) remains real, but "it will manifest at a more measured pace than believed by consensus." Arya says the threat is already priced into the stock.
- Despite the competition and ongoing capacity shortages, Arya notes that 2019 will "mark the second consecutive year" of higher sales growth than the competition.
- BofA maintains a Buy rating on INTC. The company has a Neutral average Sell Side rating.
- Intel shares are up 0.3% pre-market to $58.25.