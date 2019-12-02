Kamada inks deal with Alvotech for commercialization of six biosimilar products in Israel

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) has entered into an agreement with Alvotech, a global biopharma company, to commercialize latter's portfolio of six biosimilar product candidates in Israel, upon receipt of regulatory approval from the Israeli Ministry of Health.

Alvotech’s pipeline includes product candidates aimed at treating autoimmunity, oncology and, inflammatory conditions.

Subject to approval, Kamada expects to launch the first of these products, PF708, during 2022 and the remaining five during the years 2023-2025.

Alvotech will maintain development, manufacturing and supply responsibilities for all products.