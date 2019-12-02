GE holds Healthcare Investor Day

GE (NYSE:GE) investors can tune in to the latest news on the company's health unit today, with many eyeing plans about how to increase sales, market share and profit margins.

Looking to pay down debt, CEO Larry Culp announced a $21.4B deal to sell the division's BioPharma business shortly after he took up the reins of the conglomerate a little over a year ago.

While that leaves GE Healthcare without its fastest-growing businesses, Culp has deemed the unit central to the company's turnaround efforts.

Listen to the webcast here starting at 9:30 a.m. ET