Morgan Stanley bearish on Roku valuation; shares -7.5%

Morgan Stanley downgrades Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) from Equal-Weight to Underweight and raises the target by $10 to $110.
Analyst Benjamin Swinburne thinks revenue and gross profit growth could "slow meaningfully" next year.
Shares are up over 400% in 2019, which skews the risk profile "to the downside."
The analyst says valuation has "surged past digital media players and even past high-growth" SaaS companies despite ROKU's lower gross margins.
Roku shares are down 7.5% pre-market to $148.31.
ROKU has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.
