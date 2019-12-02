Morgan Stanley bearish on Roku valuation; shares -7.5%

Morgan Stanley downgrades Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) from Equal-Weight to Underweight and raises the target by $10 to $110.

Analyst Benjamin Swinburne thinks revenue and gross profit growth could "slow meaningfully" next year.

Shares are up over 400% in 2019, which skews the risk profile "to the downside."

The analyst says valuation has "surged past digital media players and even past high-growth" SaaS companies despite ROKU's lower gross margins.

Roku shares are down 7.5% pre-market to $148.31.

ROKU has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.