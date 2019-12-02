Apache to drill deeper at first Suriname well

Apache (NYSE:APA) -9.5% pre-market following a disappointing operational update on its Maka Central-1 well offshore Suriname with no reported hydrocarbon finds or initial well tests.

Upon reaching a depth of 6,200 meters, APA says it decided to conduct various testing activities in two distinct Upper Cretaceous play types; following completion of these tests, the company will set casing, make equipment modifications to the rig, and resume drilling in mid-December to evaluate a third play type in the Cretaceous, with a new target depth of 6,900 meters.

The well is APA's first of three committed wells in Block 58 offshore Suriname.