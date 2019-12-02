Apache to drill deeper at first Suriname well

Apache (NYSE:APA) -9.5% pre-market following a disappointing operational update on its Maka Central-1 well offshore Suriname with no reported hydrocarbon finds or initial well tests.

Upon reaching a depth of 6,200 meters, APA says it decided to conduct various testing activities in two distinct Upper Cretaceous play types; following completion of these tests, the company will set casing, make equipment modifications to the rig, and resume drilling in mid-December to evaluate a third play type in the Cretaceous, with a new target depth of 6,900 meters.

The well is APA's first of three committed wells in Block 58 offshore Suriname.

APA's Suriname drilling effort is just seven miles from the Guyana maritime border, and the company is hoping to replicate Exxon's success in finding oil in the area.