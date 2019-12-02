Apple AirPods had strong Black Friday sales - Wedbush

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives says Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) AirPods Black Friday sales seem robust. He estimates 3M+ units sold across Friday and Cyber Monday.

Ives previously guided 65M AirPods sold in 2019 and 85-90M in 2020.

The analyst reiterates that the "surge of consumer demand for the new AirPods Pro" could create concerning shortages for the holiday shopping period.

Wedbush maintains an Outperform rating and $325 target for Apple. The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.