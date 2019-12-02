Seattle Genetics & Astellas team up with Merck in first-line urothelial cancer

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) and development partner Astellas Pharma (OTCPK:ALPMF) will collaborate with Merck (NYSE:MRK) on a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating the combination of antibody-drug conjugate enfortumab vedotin and Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in treatment-naïve patients with metastatic urothelial cancer.

The study, funded by the three companies and led by SGEN, should be initiated in H1 2020.

Enfortumab vedotin is currently under FDA review for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer who have received a PD-1/L1 inhibitor and who have received platinum-containing chemo in the neoadjuvant/adjuvant, locally advanced or metastatic setting. The agency's action date is March 15, 2020.