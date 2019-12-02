Equinor modifies Great Australian Bight drilling plan

Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) resubmits its environmental plan for the Great Australian Bight to the country's offshore oil and gas safety regulator following an earlier request to modify and resubmit the plan.

NOPSEMA says it has resumed its assessment of EQNR's environment plan and will consider potential environmental impacts from the proposed activity.

EQNR plans to drill its Stromlo-1 well for ~60 days beginning in late 2020.

In related news, Australia-based Karoon Gas says it has abandoned its Great Australian Bight exploration permit, joining the likes of BP and Chevron in ditching their Bight permits.