JPMorgan raises iPhone sales estimates

JPMorgan lifts its Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) target by $6 to $296, citing the potential product launches in 2020 and 2021.

Analyst Samik Chatterjee: "Early visibility into 2020/2021 iPhone product cycles are offering incremental reasons to be positive relative to volume implications."

The tech giant is expected to release four new iPhone models in H2 2020, and JPMorgan says all four will support 5G. The firm forecasts 203M iPhone units sold in 2020 and 205M in 2021, up from its previous view of 199M for 2020 and 201M in 2021.

JPMorgan maintains an Overweight rating on Apple. The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.