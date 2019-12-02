Aytu Bio launches Natesto U.S. co-promotion with Acerus Pharma

Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) in co-promotion with Acerus Pharmaceuticals has launched a U.S.-based specialty sales force promoting Natesto to urologists and endocrinologists.

AYTU has agreed to transfer five current sales employees to Acerus as of December 2, 2019.

The revised Natesto license agreement extends the original agreement by at least three years to the later of 2027.

The payment structure currently in place will be replaced with a pay-for-performance commission incentive structure. All previously agreed upon milestone payments payable by Aytu have been removed.

Aytu will continue to book Natesto revenue and will pay Acerus quarterly commissions based on sales from prescriptions.

Shares are up 7% premarket.

