Credit Suisse constructive on AutoZone

Credit Suisse thinks AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) stands out in the auto retailer sector.

"We remain constructive on AutoZone and expect Q1 results to provide additional evidence of the improving commercial story, and the company’s ability to lap difficult comparisons and return back to at least low-single-digit operating earnings growth. We like the industry (car parc, inflation, weather, consumer), and believe that AZO offers a good way to play the group, with the re-rating of ORLY recently and some investor impatience with AAP."

The firm lifts its price target on Outperform-rated AZO to $1,275 from $1,205 (19X the 2020 EPS estimate). The new PT is above the average sell-side PT of $1,198.90.