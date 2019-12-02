BP, Bunge form Brazilian bioenergy JV

BP and Bunge (NYSE:BG) announce a joint venture to produce biofuels in Brazil from sugarcane which will be the second largest operator by effective crushing capacity in Brazil's bioethanol market.

BP Bunge Bioenergia has 11 biofuel sites in five Brazilian states and can produce more than 1.5B liters of ethanol annually and provide 1,200 GWh of electricity in Brazil.

Bunge says it received $775M as part of the deal, consisting of $700M of non-recourse debt assumed by the joint venture at closing, and $75M from BP.