Goldman neutral on Bausch Health in premarket analyst action

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) initiated with Neutral rating and C$40 (7% upside) price target at Goldman Sachs. Shares up 2% premarket.
Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) initiated with Buy rating and $18 (38% upside) price target at BTIG Research. Initiated with Outperform rating and $17 target at Evercore ISI.
Galapagos N.V. (NASDAQ:GLPG) initiated with Neutral rating and €199 (11% upside) price target at BofA Merrill Lynch.
Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) initiated with Buy rating and $15 (20% upside) price target at BofAML. Initiated with Buy rating and $20 target at Citigroup. Shares up 1% premarket.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) initiated with Buy rating and $29 (544% upside) price target at Canaccord Genuity. Shares up 16% premarket.
GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) initiated with Outperform rating and $53 (17% upside) price target at SVB Leerink. Shares down 1% premarket.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) initiated with Buy rating and $165 (52% upside) price target at Canaccord.
Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) initiated with Buy rating and $25 (40% upside) price target at Goldman.
TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) initiated with Buy rating and $5 (99% upside) price target at Guggenheim. Shares up 3% premarket.
Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) initiated with Buy rating and $12 (280% upside) price target at Canaccord.
Trulieve Cannabis (TRUL CN)(OTCPK:TCNNF) upgraded to Buy with a C$22.60 (33% upside) price target at Compass Point.
Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) downgraded to Underperform with a $250 (17% downside risk) price target at Baird.
Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) downgraded to Hold with an $80 (4% downside risk) price target at SunTrust. Shares down 3% premarket.
