Nomura Instinet sees 'incremental positive' for Macau

Macau stocks are only down slightly in premarket action after November gross gaming revenue came in slightly ahead of consensus.

Nomura Instinet analyst Harry Curtis says the -8.5% Y/Y November tally should be viewed as an "incremental positive" for the Macau gaming sector.

Looking ahead, Curtis estimates a 9% GGR drop for December due mainly to a tougher +16.6% comparable from last year and President's Xi's visit toward the end of the month, which will likely have a negative impact on visitation.

Still, Curtis and team recommend investors ride out the tough period for Macau.

"We're positive on Buy-rated MLCO and MGM given their expected higher growth prospects and lower valuations than peers, as well as the prospect for easier comps in 2020 GGR and the positive impact that both the light rail system and Guandong/Gongbie/Henquin rail spur will have on visitation and 2H20E GGR."

Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF), Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY). MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO), Studio City International (NYSE:MSC).

