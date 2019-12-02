Kodiak Sciences to sell future royalties on KSI-301 to Baker Bros. Advisors for $225M

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) +6.6% in pre market as the Company agrees to sell a capped 4.5% royalty right on global net sales of KSI-301 to Baker Bros. Advisors, for $225M

KSI-301 is an anti-VEGF antibody biopolymer conjugate, under development for retinal vascular diseases.

BBA will pay the first $100M at the closing of the transaction expected in January 2020, and the remaining $125M upon achievement of pre-determined milestones

Kodiak has an option to repurchase royalty rate of 4.5% on annual sales after 4.5x the funded amount has been paid.