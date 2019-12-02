Kinross Gold sells royalty portfolio to Maverix Metals

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) agrees to sell its royalty portfolio to Maverix Metals (NYSEMKT:MMX) for $74M in cash and Maverix shares representing a 9.4% ownership interest.

KGC's royalty portfolio is comprised of 25 precious metals royalties, including interests in Integra Resources' DeLamar project in Idaho, Polymetal's Omolon Hub operations in Russia, Barrick Gold and Newmont Goldcorp's Cerro Casale project in Chile, and others.

MMX expects the royalty portfolio to generate $3M-$4M in cash flow in 2020 with the potential to increase significantly in the future.