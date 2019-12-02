Fed mulls allowing hotter inflation

In what would be a big change in policy, the central planners manning the Fed are considering a "make-up strategy" on inflation, i.e. allowing the inflation rate to run faster than 2% to make up for those times when it's below that level.

The trial balloon comes courtesy of Boston Fed boss Eric Rosengren, who spoke with the FT.

At issue for the PhDs at the central bank is the possible "Japanification" of the U.S. economy, where inflation expectations become permanently anchored at too low of a rate. With the Fed Funds rate already so close to zero, the bankers worry they have too-little room to ease policy (assuming negative rates are off the table).